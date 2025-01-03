BJP MLA Raises Community Imbalance in Maharashtra's Government Posts

BJP MLA Suresh Dhas has voiced concerns over the disproportionate representation of a particular community in government posts in Beed district, Maharashtra. He emphasized the need for a balanced distribution of roles, suggesting that the current situation is not in line with state policy.

Dhas's comments came in light of tensions following the murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, a Maratha, with suspects from the Vanjari community. The leader has also called for the transfer of the accused to different jails to prevent interference in the investigation.

While addressing allegations involving NCP's Dhananjay Munde, Dhas clarified that he has not directly implicated Munde or demanded his resignation. He urged for impartiality in legal proceedings to ensure justice for Deshmukh.

(With inputs from agencies.)