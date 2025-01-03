Hakeem Jeffries: The Unexpected Power Broker in U.S. Politics

Hakeem Jeffries, a Democrat minority leader in the U.S. House of Representatives, could wield more power than expected under President-elect Donald Trump's thin majority Republican government.

Jeffries has been strategically vital in passing legislation, standing with Republican Speaker Mike Johnson on numerous occasions. He aims for Democratic unity during votes and seeks bipartisan compromises, such as renewing tax cuts and immigration reforms.

Despite limited power, Jeffries intends to exploit divisions within the Republicans to push legislation aligned with Democratic values, advocating for important issues like an expanded child tax credit and revamping asylum laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)