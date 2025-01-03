NCP Leader Challenges Surveillance by Maharashtra Police

NCP(SP) leader Jitendra Awhad raised objections on Friday when he discovered a policeman recording his press conference, accusing the BJP-led Maharashtra government of spying on the Opposition. The incident unfolded at Awhad's residence where he had convened with the media.

Upon noticing the video recording, Awhad questioned the man's identity, who revealed his affiliation with the Special Branch of Thane Police. Awhad criticized the police surveillance on Opposition leaders instead of focusing on figures like Walmik Karad, involved in an extortion case tied to the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

Awhad vocally opposed the police's incursion into his private residence and demanded to know the government's purpose behind the surveillance. He insisted the officer not leave until senior officials provided an explanation. The policeman was released after a senior official intervened via phone.

(With inputs from agencies.)