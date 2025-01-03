Left Menu

NCP Leader Challenges Surveillance by Maharashtra Police

NCP(SP) leader Jitendra Awhad detained a policeman who was recording his press conference, questioning the Maharashtra government's surveillance of the Opposition. Awhad expressed outrage at police entering his home and highlighted concerns over Walmik Karad's criminal influence in Beed district, demanding accountability from authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 03-01-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 17:17 IST
NCP Leader Challenges Surveillance by Maharashtra Police
Jitendra Awhad
  • Country:
  • India

NCP(SP) leader Jitendra Awhad raised objections on Friday when he discovered a policeman recording his press conference, accusing the BJP-led Maharashtra government of spying on the Opposition. The incident unfolded at Awhad's residence where he had convened with the media.

Upon noticing the video recording, Awhad questioned the man's identity, who revealed his affiliation with the Special Branch of Thane Police. Awhad criticized the police surveillance on Opposition leaders instead of focusing on figures like Walmik Karad, involved in an extortion case tied to the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

Awhad vocally opposed the police's incursion into his private residence and demanded to know the government's purpose behind the surveillance. He insisted the officer not leave until senior officials provided an explanation. The policeman was released after a senior official intervened via phone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025