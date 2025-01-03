Syrian Transition: Inclusive Dialogue for European Support

Germany and France have emphasized the necessity of comprehensive inclusion in Syria's political transition, signaling European readiness to support Damascus, contingent upon an inclusive framework involving women and Kurds.

At a groundbreaking meeting in Damascus with Ahmed al-Sharaa, the newly recognized leader, Germany's Annalena Baerbock emphasized that European funding should avoid reinforcing 'new Islamist structures'.

The ministerial visit aims to communicate a message of cautious engagement with Sharaa-led Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, urging them to uphold minority rights and meet regional agreements.

