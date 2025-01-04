Left Menu

Biden Blocks Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel, Citing National Security

President Joe Biden halted Nippon Steel's $14.9 billion bid for U.S. Steel, raising national security issues. Despite Biden's block, Nippon Steel might challenge the decision legally. This move may affect U.S.-Japan relations and leaves U.S. Steel's future uncertain amidst financial struggles.

In a significant political move, President Joe Biden has blocked Nippon Steel's proposed $14.9 billion acquisition of U.S. Steel, citing national security concerns. This decision comes after a comprehensive year-long review and faces criticism from different quarters including President-elect Donald Trump and a key labor union.

This setback might not be the end of the road for Nippon Steel, as it could pursue legal action against the U.S. government's decision. Nippon Steel's executives argue that they complied with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) demands, even proposing to shift headquarters to Pittsburgh. The controversial blockage highlights the complexities of foreign investments.

The halt has left the future of Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel in a precarious position, as mills face potential closures. Despite opposition, including from the United Steelworkers union, this move could possibly lead to new buyers stepping in, such as Cleveland-Cliffs, or even strategic governmental aid, to sustain U.S. Steel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

