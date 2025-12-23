Left Menu

Unveiling the Epstein-Trump Jet Connection

Newly released documents reveal Donald Trump flew on Jeffrey Epstein's jet more times than previously known. Although no criminal allegations were made, Epstein's ties to Trump have become politically charged. The DOJ released a large cache of documents per a transparency law, fueling political tensions.

Updated: 23-12-2025 21:05 IST
Unveiling the Epstein-Trump Jet Connection
Newly released documents from the U.S. Justice Department suggest former President Donald Trump flew on Jeffrey Epstein's private jet more times than was previously known, according to a New York prosecutor. Records show Trump flew eight times during the 1990s, alongside convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell on some occasions.

No wrongdoing has been alleged against Trump in these documents, but the revelations, paired with Trump's recent public denials, add political tension. A Department of Justice statement emphasized that the sensationalist claims against Trump were unfounded and devoid of credibility despite being submitted to the FBI.

The release of this 30,000-page document, filled with redactions and video clips, comes after a new transparency law. Trump criticized the release, accusing its proponents of using the material to detract from his and the Republicans' successes, a statement at odds with GOP-backed transparency efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

