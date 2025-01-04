Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Visit: Strengthening US-India Ties

Jake Sullivan, the outgoing US National Security Advisor, is scheduled to visit India on January 5 and 6. His itinerary includes meetings with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit K Doval and other senior officials, with discussions focused on bilateral, regional, and global issues.

Sullivan's visit is a culmination of his term under the Biden administration, and he is set to deliver a significant speech at IIT Delhi highlighting US-India relations. His engagement aims to fortify the groundwork laid during his tenure, emphasizing cooperation in areas like space, defense, and strategic technology.

This visit serves as a pivotal point for US-India relations, with a focus on advancing several partnerships, including civil nuclear cooperation, cybersecurity, and AI. It underscores the enduring bipartisan support for this relationship in the US and emphasizes future collaboration opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)