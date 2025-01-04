Left Menu

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Visit: Strengthening US-India Ties

Outgoing US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will visit India on January 5-6 to engage in final talks with counterpart Ajit K Doval. His agenda includes finalizing strategic initiatives and delivering a major speech on US-India relations at IIT Delhi. Sullivan’s visit marks an important moment for US-India ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-01-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 10:46 IST
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Visit: Strengthening US-India Ties
Jake Sullivan
  • Country:
  • United States

Jake Sullivan, the outgoing US National Security Advisor, is scheduled to visit India on January 5 and 6. His itinerary includes meetings with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit K Doval and other senior officials, with discussions focused on bilateral, regional, and global issues.

Sullivan's visit is a culmination of his term under the Biden administration, and he is set to deliver a significant speech at IIT Delhi highlighting US-India relations. His engagement aims to fortify the groundwork laid during his tenure, emphasizing cooperation in areas like space, defense, and strategic technology.

This visit serves as a pivotal point for US-India relations, with a focus on advancing several partnerships, including civil nuclear cooperation, cybersecurity, and AI. It underscores the enduring bipartisan support for this relationship in the US and emphasizes future collaboration opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025