BJP Accuses AAP of False Claims Amid Intensifying Delhi Election Campaign

BJP leader N Ramchander Rao criticizes the Aam Aadmi Party for alleged false claims ahead of the Delhi elections. He accuses AAP of neglect and controversial decisions, while asserting that BJP will emerge victorious. Tensions rise as Delhi Assembly polls are anticipated, with opposing parties making severe accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 10:58 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader N Ramchander Rao (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the heated atmosphere of Delhi's political arena, Bharatiya Janata Party leader N Ramchander Rao has launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party. Allegations of 'false claims' and deceit have surfaced as the upcoming Delhi elections draw closer, Rao stated while speaking to ANI on Saturday.

Emphasizing AAP's alleged failings, Rao accused the party of supporting controversial elements and alleged negligence in governance, citing a police officer's death under suspicious circumstances. He further criticized the demolition of temples and perceived denials of AAP's role in these events.

Projecting confidence in BJP's prospects, Rao argued that public dissatisfaction with AAP's governance and accusations of corruption against its Chief Minister would lead voters to favor the BJP in the polls. With Delhi's assembly elections expected in early 2025, the political battle intensifies.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi of AAP countered BJP's stance, pointing out the party's lack of a concrete plan or leadership face for Delhi, despite its significant budgetary resources. This exchange underscores the escalating rivalry as all parties prepare for an intense electoral battle in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

