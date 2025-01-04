Congress Criticizes Modi Over Manipur's Continued Unrest
The Congress has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his inaction following fresh violence in Manipur. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP of having vested interests in the region's unrest, noting over 250 deaths and 60,000 displacements. The Congress demands Modi's direct involvement.
The Congress has launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi after recent violence erupted in Manipur, accusing him of failing to adhere to 'rajdharma'.
In a statement on social platform X, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that the BJP has vested interests in the ongoing unrest in the border state.
Kharge pointed out that since Modi's visit in January 2022, Manipur has seen continuous upheaval, resulting in over 250 deaths and thousands displaced.
