Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Modi Over Manipur's Continued Unrest

The Congress has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his inaction following fresh violence in Manipur. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP of having vested interests in the region's unrest, noting over 250 deaths and 60,000 displacements. The Congress demands Modi's direct involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 12:52 IST
Congress Criticizes Modi Over Manipur's Continued Unrest
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi after recent violence erupted in Manipur, accusing him of failing to adhere to 'rajdharma'.

In a statement on social platform X, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that the BJP has vested interests in the ongoing unrest in the border state.

Kharge pointed out that since Modi's visit in January 2022, Manipur has seen continuous upheaval, resulting in over 250 deaths and thousands displaced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025