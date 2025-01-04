Political Turmoil in Maharashtra: Arrests and Allegations

BJP MLA Suresh Dhas has launched a scathing criticism of Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde following recent arrests in the Santosh Deshmukh murder investigation. Dhas claims the apprehended individuals are mere 'pawns,' while the true mastermind remains free, intensifying political tensions.

Police detained Sudarshan Chandrabhan Ghule and Sudhir Sangle weeks after Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's abduction and murder. In parallel, an aide to Munde, Walmik Karad, was arrested in an extortion case connected to the murder, prompting opposition calls for Munde's resignation.

Political skirmishes continue as NCP (SP) MLA Sandip Kshirsagar voices concern over delays in capturing other suspects, echoing public protests in Beed demanding swift justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)