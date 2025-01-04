Political Turmoil in Maharashtra: Arrests and Allegations
BJP MLA Suresh Dhas criticizes Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde amid arrests in the Santosh Deshmukh murder case. Dhas claims the arrested individuals are 'pawns,' while the mastermind is at large. The situation causes tension, with political parties demanding accountability from Munde, who is linked with another arrest.
- Country:
- India
BJP MLA Suresh Dhas has launched a scathing criticism of Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde following recent arrests in the Santosh Deshmukh murder investigation. Dhas claims the apprehended individuals are mere 'pawns,' while the true mastermind remains free, intensifying political tensions.
Police detained Sudarshan Chandrabhan Ghule and Sudhir Sangle weeks after Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's abduction and murder. In parallel, an aide to Munde, Walmik Karad, was arrested in an extortion case connected to the murder, prompting opposition calls for Munde's resignation.
Political skirmishes continue as NCP (SP) MLA Sandip Kshirsagar voices concern over delays in capturing other suspects, echoing public protests in Beed demanding swift justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- politics
- BJP
- MLA
- Suresh Dhas
- Dhananjay Munde
- arrests
- murder case
- Santosh Deshmukh
- NCP
ALSO READ
Political Clash in Karnataka: Allegations, Arrests, and Cultural Critiques
Crackdown on Illegal Gold Mining in Congo Leads to Arrests
Terror Network Unveiled: Arrests in Murshidabad
Maharashtra portfolios: Dhananjay Munde gets Food & Civil Supplies, Ashok Uike Tribal Development, Ashish Shelar IT, Culture Dept.
Tensions Rise in Kalyan Over Neighborly Dispute; Arrests Made