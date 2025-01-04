Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Maharashtra: Arrests and Allegations

BJP MLA Suresh Dhas criticizes Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde amid arrests in the Santosh Deshmukh murder case. Dhas claims the arrested individuals are 'pawns,' while the mastermind is at large. The situation causes tension, with political parties demanding accountability from Munde, who is linked with another arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 04-01-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 13:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

BJP MLA Suresh Dhas has launched a scathing criticism of Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde following recent arrests in the Santosh Deshmukh murder investigation. Dhas claims the apprehended individuals are mere 'pawns,' while the true mastermind remains free, intensifying political tensions.

Police detained Sudarshan Chandrabhan Ghule and Sudhir Sangle weeks after Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's abduction and murder. In parallel, an aide to Munde, Walmik Karad, was arrested in an extortion case connected to the murder, prompting opposition calls for Munde's resignation.

Political skirmishes continue as NCP (SP) MLA Sandip Kshirsagar voices concern over delays in capturing other suspects, echoing public protests in Beed demanding swift justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

