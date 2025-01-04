Left Menu

Imran Khan Rejects Exile Offer, Stands Firm in Pakistan

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, currently jailed, claimed he was offered a three-year exile but declined, insisting on staying in Pakistan. He demands the release of detained PTI workers and leaders before discussing his situation with the government, amidst ongoing negotiations and political tensions.

Updated: 04-01-2025 16:19 IST
Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan currently incarcerated, claimed a three-year exile was proposed to him, which he refused. He stated his decision to remain in his homeland, asserting that the release of his detained party members must precede any negotiations regarding his release.

Despite ongoing political turbulence, Khan stands firm against what he labels as an authoritarian regime. He accused the current government of disrupting Pakistan's legal and economic frameworks. His remarks come amid reports of potential U.S. pressure on the Pakistani government to secure his release.

Negotiations between Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party and the government continue, focusing on demands such as the formation of a judicial commission and the release of political prisoners. The dialogue aims to quell political unrest, with a deadline for government compliance set for January 31.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

