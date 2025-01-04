Left Menu

Amit Shah Criticizes Arvind Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' Over Spending Concerns

Union Home Minister Amit Shah accuses AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of spending Delhi taxpayers' money on a 'Sheesh Mahal'. Shah urges Kejriwal to account for his expenditures during an inauguration event. Shah also praised late leader Sushma Swaraj, emphasizing her role in exposing political corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 17:28 IST
Amit Shah Criticizes Arvind Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' Over Spending Concerns
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique aimed at Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday accused the AAP national convenor of constructing a 'Sheesh Mahal' using the hard-earned money of Delhi's citizens. During an inauguration event, Shah insisted that Kejriwal owes an explanation to Delhiites regarding the expenditures.

Shah recalled promises made by Kejriwal when he entered politics, highlighting his initial refusal to utilize government resources for personal use. Shah alleged that the AAP leader has now built a glass palace worth Rs. 45 crores on 50,000 yards of land, urging Kejriwal to justify these actions to the public.

In the same address, Shah remembered former opposition leader and Delhi CM Sushma Swaraj, noting her role in uncovering corruption within Congress. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi criticized the AAP government for neglecting education funding, even as he laid commemorative stones for new infrastructure projects at Delhi University.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025