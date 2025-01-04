Amit Shah Criticizes Arvind Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' Over Spending Concerns

In a sharp critique aimed at Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday accused the AAP national convenor of constructing a 'Sheesh Mahal' using the hard-earned money of Delhi's citizens. During an inauguration event, Shah insisted that Kejriwal owes an explanation to Delhiites regarding the expenditures.

Shah recalled promises made by Kejriwal when he entered politics, highlighting his initial refusal to utilize government resources for personal use. Shah alleged that the AAP leader has now built a glass palace worth Rs. 45 crores on 50,000 yards of land, urging Kejriwal to justify these actions to the public.

In the same address, Shah remembered former opposition leader and Delhi CM Sushma Swaraj, noting her role in uncovering corruption within Congress. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi criticized the AAP government for neglecting education funding, even as he laid commemorative stones for new infrastructure projects at Delhi University.

(With inputs from agencies.)