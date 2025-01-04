Congress Launches 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' Campaign

The Congress has started the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' campaign, pushing for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation. The campaign alleges that Shah, along with BJP-RSS, has insulted BR Ambedkar and the Indian Constitution, and it will culminate in a rally in Mhow.

Congress leader Pawan Khera stated that under the campaign, 'Chaupals' will be organized in districts to discuss how BJP-RSS has demeaned Ambedkar over the years. The initiative will culminate on January 26, marking 75 years of the Constitution, with a rally at Ambedkar's birthplace.

Khera accused the BJP of normalizing insults to national leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru. Khera also claimed BJP's plans to change the Constitution and remove Gandhi's image from currency had failed, reinforcing Congress' resolve to preserve the legacy of iconic leaders.

