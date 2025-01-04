Congress Launches 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' Campaign
The Congress has initiated the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' campaign, demanding Amit Shah's resignation for alleged insults to BR Ambedkar. The campaign, culminating in a rally in Mhow, aims to highlight BJP-RSS's alleged constitutional insults. Khera accuses BJP of demonizing national icons like Ambedkar and Gandhi.
- Country:
- India
The Congress has started the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' campaign, pushing for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation. The campaign alleges that Shah, along with BJP-RSS, has insulted BR Ambedkar and the Indian Constitution, and it will culminate in a rally in Mhow.
Congress leader Pawan Khera stated that under the campaign, 'Chaupals' will be organized in districts to discuss how BJP-RSS has demeaned Ambedkar over the years. The initiative will culminate on January 26, marking 75 years of the Constitution, with a rally at Ambedkar's birthplace.
Khera accused the BJP of normalizing insults to national leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru. Khera also claimed BJP's plans to change the Constitution and remove Gandhi's image from currency had failed, reinforcing Congress' resolve to preserve the legacy of iconic leaders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Jai Bapu
- Jai Bhim
- Amit Shah
- BR Ambedkar
- BJP
- RSS
- Constitution
- Mhow
- Pawan Khera
ALSO READ
Karnataka Controversy: BJP MLC Faces Allegations of Derogatory Remarks
Political Turmoil: CT Ravi's Arrest Sparks BJP Controversy
Former AAP MLA Sukhbir Singh Dalal Joins BJP Ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls
Congress and BJP Clash Over Wayanad Bypoll Result
Kejriwal, Yadav Slam BJP Government for GST Hike on Old Vehicles