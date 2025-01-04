Left Menu

Punjab Women Protest Kejriwal's Unkept Promise

Women from Punjab protested outside AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal's residence, demanding fulfillment of a three-year-old promise of financial aid. They allege the AAP government's promise of Rs 1,000 monthly aid remains unfulfilled. Congress leaders supported the protest, warning Delhi women of similar unmet promises.

Updated: 04-01-2025 17:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A group of women from Punjab staged a protest outside the residence of AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday. They accused his party of reneging on a promise to provide monthly financial aid of Rs 1,000 to women in the state.

The protesters voiced their frustration, questioning why the AAP has failed to deliver on its pledge made three years ago. "Why hasn't Kejriwal kept the promises made to us? When will he fulfill them?" the women shouted.

Congress MLA Amrinder Singh Raja Warring joined the demonstration, criticizing Kejriwal for unfulfilled promises. "Now, he is promising Rs 2,100 to the women of Delhi," Warring noted, warning that these could also be empty promises. Meanwhile, the protest coincides with Kejriwal's launch of the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana in Delhi, offering Rs 1,000 monthly aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

