BJP Gears Up for Delhi Assembly Elections with Candidate Announcements

In a significant political development, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ajay Mahawar has expressed heartfelt gratitude towards the party's top brass after securing a candidacy from the Ghonda assembly seat for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections slated for February 2025. Mahawar conveyed his optimism about BJP's plans to establish a double-engine government with a Chief Minister from the party within two months, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

The BJP, in a strategic move, unveiled its initial list of 29 candidates for the Delhi assembly elections on Saturday. Among the notable selections, Parvesh Verma has been chosen to contest from the New Delhi assembly seat, taking on the formidable challenge against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The race in New Delhi becomes even more competitive with Congress nominating Sandeep Dixit for the same seat.

In its election roster, the BJP has also fielded Dushyant Gautam for Karol Bagh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa for Rajouri Garden, Kailash Gehlot for Bijwasan, and Arvinder Singh Lovely for Gandhi Nagar. Ramesh Bidhuri is set to compete against Delhi's current Chief Minister, Atishi, from Kalkaji. The political climate is abuzz with AAP and Congress also confirming their candidates, following AAP's decisive victories in the previous two elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)