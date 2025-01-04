Left Menu

Allegations of Corruption and Cow Slaughter Pose Challenges for Yogi Government

Bhartiya Janata Party MLA Nand Kishore Gujar accused the Yogi Adityanath government of neglecting cow welfare, alleging rampant corruption and daily cow slaughter. Akhilesh Yadav highlighted internal BJP conflicts driven by corruption. The video of police extortion in Loni adds fuel to the controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 04-01-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 22:14 IST
Allegations of Corruption and Cow Slaughter Pose Challenges for Yogi Government
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling accusation, Bhartiya Janata Party MLA from Loni, Nand Kishore Gujar, leveled serious allegations against the Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Adityanath, claiming that around 50,000 cows are being slaughtered daily under its rule.

Highlighting what he termed as widespread corruption, Gujar accused officials of misusing funds meant for cow welfare, questioning whether Chief Minister Adityanath himself condoned this negligence. He cited a recent video showing law enforcement officers extorting money as evidence of deep-rooted corruption.

Reacting to these claims, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav pointed to infighting within the BJP, asserting that it stems from corrupt financial gains. Yadav argued that these internal conflicts are ultimately harming the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025