Allegations of Corruption and Cow Slaughter Pose Challenges for Yogi Government

In a startling accusation, Bhartiya Janata Party MLA from Loni, Nand Kishore Gujar, leveled serious allegations against the Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Adityanath, claiming that around 50,000 cows are being slaughtered daily under its rule.

Highlighting what he termed as widespread corruption, Gujar accused officials of misusing funds meant for cow welfare, questioning whether Chief Minister Adityanath himself condoned this negligence. He cited a recent video showing law enforcement officers extorting money as evidence of deep-rooted corruption.

Reacting to these claims, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav pointed to infighting within the BJP, asserting that it stems from corrupt financial gains. Yadav argued that these internal conflicts are ultimately harming the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)