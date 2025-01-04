Left Menu

Global Leaders Unite in Odisha for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu will visit Bhubaneswar on January 8 and 9 for the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. The event marks the first time it's held in Odisha. State officials are ensuring all arrangements are in place for the attending dignitaries.

Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-01-2025 23:59 IST
In a significant diplomatic congregation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu are scheduled to attend the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bhubaneswar on January 8 and 9, marking its debut in Odisha.

State officials are rigorously preparing to ensure seamless arrangements for the visiting dignitaries. The chief secretary recently reviewed the readiness and directed all departments to ensure flawless logistics for the event.

According to the event's itinerary, PM Modi will arrive in Bhubaneswar via a special IAF flight from Visakhapatnam on January 8, and attend the inaugural session on January 9. President Murmu is set to arrive later and will also confer the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman during the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

