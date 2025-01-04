Global Leaders Unite in Odisha for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu will visit Bhubaneswar on January 8 and 9 for the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. The event marks the first time it's held in Odisha. State officials are ensuring all arrangements are in place for the attending dignitaries.
- Country:
- India
In a significant diplomatic congregation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu are scheduled to attend the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bhubaneswar on January 8 and 9, marking its debut in Odisha.
State officials are rigorously preparing to ensure seamless arrangements for the visiting dignitaries. The chief secretary recently reviewed the readiness and directed all departments to ensure flawless logistics for the event.
According to the event's itinerary, PM Modi will arrive in Bhubaneswar via a special IAF flight from Visakhapatnam on January 8, and attend the inaugural session on January 9. President Murmu is set to arrive later and will also confer the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman during the event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Odisha Seeks Rs 10,000 Crore Tourism Boost
Chhattisgarh (+684 sq km), Uttar Pradesh (+559), Odisha (+559) and Rajasthan (+394) saw largest rise in green cover from 2021-23: Govt report.
Manipur and Odisha Set for Epic Showdown in Women's Football Championship Final
Heavy Rainfall in Odisha: Impact and Preparedness Amid Depression Over Bay of Bengal
Odisha's Olive Ridley Mystery: Unraveling Turtle Nesting Patterns