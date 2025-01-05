Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

An influential American expert anticipates that a central aspect of President-elect Donald Trump's foreign policy will focus on the China challenge. Strategies likely include fostering stronger strategic alliances with India and leveraging the Quad as a key forum for Indo-Pacific engagement.

The incoming Trump administration is expected to enhance US defense capabilities and position assets strategically in the region to deter China's military and economic maneuvers. Simultaneously, efforts may intensify to reach bilateral trade agreements protecting US consumers and technology export controls against China.

Looking to maintain economic stability, Trump's advisors may pursue a balanced approach with Beijing, mindful of US corporate interests, which may echo earlier experiences from Trump's first term. Building ties with India remains a strategic priority, unaffected by trade tensions, exemplified by past strong bilateral relations.

