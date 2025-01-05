Diplomatic Dining: Trump Hosts Italy's PM Meloni at Mar-a-Lago
President-elect Donald Trump hosted Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at Mar-a-Lago, adding to a list of global leaders reaching out post his Election Day victory. The visit comes amid international tensions involving Italy. Meanwhile, President Biden is set for talks in Rome with Meloni later.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Palmbeach | Updated: 05-01-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 11:57 IST
On Saturday evening, President-elect Donald Trump greeted Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. For Trump's supporters, the gathering was a significant diplomatic engagement.
This encounter follows recent meetings with other world leaders, including Argentina's President Javier Milei, making Meloni the latest European official to seek an audience with the president-elect.
As geopolitical strains involving Italy simmer, President Biden plans to visit Rome to meet with Meloni and Pope Francis, underscoring the strategic importance of U.S.-Italy relations in a complex global landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
