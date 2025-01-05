Diplomatic Dining: Trump Hosts Italy's PM Meloni at Mar-a-Lago

On Saturday evening, President-elect Donald Trump greeted Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. For Trump's supporters, the gathering was a significant diplomatic engagement.

This encounter follows recent meetings with other world leaders, including Argentina's President Javier Milei, making Meloni the latest European official to seek an audience with the president-elect.

As geopolitical strains involving Italy simmer, President Biden plans to visit Rome to meet with Meloni and Pope Francis, underscoring the strategic importance of U.S.-Italy relations in a complex global landscape.

