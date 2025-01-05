Prashant Kishor's Hunger Strike: A Call for Youth Solidarity
Prashant Kishor, founder of Jan Suraaj Party, has initiated a hunger strike for the cancellation of a BPSC exam. He has sought support from leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav. The formation of Yuva Satyagraha Samiti underlines its non-political nature. Kishor emphasizes the movement as a stand for youth and democracy against state violence.
- Country:
- India
Prashant Kishor, the founder of Jan Suraaj Party, continues his hunger strike, urging for the annulment of a controversial BPSC exam. On the fourth day of his protest, Kishor appealed for support from prominent leaders Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav.
Despite the political affiliations of its members, Kishor clarified that the protest is non-political and emphasized that the newly formed 'Yuva Satyagraha Samiti' will lead the movement. He highlighted the brutal measures taken by authorities, criticizing the regime's violence against dissenting youth.
Kishor defended his stance by drawing parallels with the farmers' protest, asserting that Bihar's youth face neglect. His hunger strike continues despite a BPSC retest held amid controversy, underlining his demand for broader accountability and transparency in governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
