Left Menu

Prashant Kishor's Hunger Strike: A Call for Youth Solidarity

Prashant Kishor, founder of Jan Suraaj Party, has initiated a hunger strike for the cancellation of a BPSC exam. He has sought support from leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav. The formation of Yuva Satyagraha Samiti underlines its non-political nature. Kishor emphasizes the movement as a stand for youth and democracy against state violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 05-01-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 13:43 IST
Prashant Kishor's Hunger Strike: A Call for Youth Solidarity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prashant Kishor, the founder of Jan Suraaj Party, continues his hunger strike, urging for the annulment of a controversial BPSC exam. On the fourth day of his protest, Kishor appealed for support from prominent leaders Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav.

Despite the political affiliations of its members, Kishor clarified that the protest is non-political and emphasized that the newly formed 'Yuva Satyagraha Samiti' will lead the movement. He highlighted the brutal measures taken by authorities, criticizing the regime's violence against dissenting youth.

Kishor defended his stance by drawing parallels with the farmers' protest, asserting that Bihar's youth face neglect. His hunger strike continues despite a BPSC retest held amid controversy, underlining his demand for broader accountability and transparency in governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025