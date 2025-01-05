Modi Urges Delhi for Change, Promises Future-Ready City
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the AAP government in Delhi for wasting a decade through conflicts with the Centre. He urged residents to elect BJP to transform Delhi into a city of the future, promising to maintain public welfare schemes while eliminating corruption.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 14:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi leveled substantial criticism against the AAP government in Delhi this Sunday, accusing it of squandering a decade in constant disputes with the central government.
He implored citizens of the national capital to offer the BJP a chance to convert Delhi into a forward-looking city.
Speaking at a rally in Rohini, Modi labeled the AAP government as a 'disaster' for Delhi, pledging that the BJP would bring much-needed change. He reassured that existing public welfare schemes would remain intact under BJP leadership, but corruption in their application would be eradicated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Unveiling Corruption in Madhya Pradesh's Transport Department
BJP's Chargesheet: Thakur Accuses Kejriwal of Corruption
The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices
Serbia's Youth-Led Uprising: A Stand Against Corruption
PLA Modernization Hurdled by Corruption, China Denounces Pentagon