Modi Urges Delhi for Change, Promises Future-Ready City

Prime Minister Narendra Modi leveled substantial criticism against the AAP government in Delhi this Sunday, accusing it of squandering a decade in constant disputes with the central government.

He implored citizens of the national capital to offer the BJP a chance to convert Delhi into a forward-looking city.

Speaking at a rally in Rohini, Modi labeled the AAP government as a 'disaster' for Delhi, pledging that the BJP would bring much-needed change. He reassured that existing public welfare schemes would remain intact under BJP leadership, but corruption in their application would be eradicated.

(With inputs from agencies.)