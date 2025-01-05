Infrastructure Politics: Kejriwal's Take on Modi's New Delhi Milestones
Arvind Kejriwal lauds Prime Minister Modi for inaugurating key infrastructure projects in Delhi. He emphasizes the joint effort between city and central governments, countering critics who claim AAP only engages in conflicts. Kejriwal expresses concern over Modi’s criticism of Delhi’s governance.
Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), praised two infrastructure projects inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as significant steps in enhancing Delhi's infrastructure.
During a press conference, Kejriwal highlighted that these projects—a segment of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System and an extension of the Delhi Metro—resulted from collaborative efforts between city and central authorities.
Kejriwal also faced critics by stressing AAP's enduring commitment to governance despite obstacles and criticized Modi for his verbal attacks on the Delhi government.
