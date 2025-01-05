Left Menu

Future Vision: PM Modi Pledges Transformation for Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged to transform Delhi into a future-ready city if the BJP comes to power. Modi criticized the AAP for its conflict with the Centre over the past decade and emphasized infrastructure improvement as a joint venture between the central and Delhi governments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 17:33 IST
Future Vision: PM Modi Pledges Transformation for Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured residents that no welfare schemes will be discontinued if the BJP gains power in Delhi, promising to eradicate corruption.

During the inauguration of a 13-km section of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor, Modi emphasized cooperation between the central and city governments for infrastructure projects.

Additionally, Modi accused the current government of wasting a decade in disputes rather than focusing on developmental initiatives, urging voters to choose BJP for Delhi's transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025