Future Vision: PM Modi Pledges Transformation for Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured residents that no welfare schemes will be discontinued if the BJP gains power in Delhi, promising to eradicate corruption.

During the inauguration of a 13-km section of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor, Modi emphasized cooperation between the central and city governments for infrastructure projects.

Additionally, Modi accused the current government of wasting a decade in disputes rather than focusing on developmental initiatives, urging voters to choose BJP for Delhi's transformation.

