Future Vision: PM Modi Pledges Transformation for Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged to transform Delhi into a future-ready city if the BJP comes to power. Modi criticized the AAP for its conflict with the Centre over the past decade and emphasized infrastructure improvement as a joint venture between the central and Delhi governments.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 17:33 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured residents that no welfare schemes will be discontinued if the BJP gains power in Delhi, promising to eradicate corruption.
During the inauguration of a 13-km section of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor, Modi emphasized cooperation between the central and city governments for infrastructure projects.
Additionally, Modi accused the current government of wasting a decade in disputes rather than focusing on developmental initiatives, urging voters to choose BJP for Delhi's transformation.
