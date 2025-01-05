Left Menu

Shinde Hails 2024 Assembly Poll as a Victory for Shiv Sena

Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, described the 2024 assembly poll results as a triumph, asserting that they defied detractors. Shinde highlighted the party's evolution following its role in the Mahayuti alliance's victory. New Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders' inclusion underscores the party's growth, embodying Bal Thackeray's founding vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 05-01-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 19:27 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde
Eknath Shinde, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, declared the 2024 assembly elections a triumph over critics, who had disparaged the Election Commission and Supreme Court. Speaking after welcoming new leaders into Shiv Sena from the Uddhav-formed faction, Shinde emphasized the party's strengthening trajectory.

The Mahayuti coalition comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP secured 230 out of 288 legislative seats, with Shinde's faction claiming 57 seats. Observers saw the outcome as a public renunciation of Shinde's dissenters who believed the public would back them, targeting Uddhav Thackeray's camp.

Shinde attributed Maharashtra's development and governance gains during his chief ministership to the party's philosophy rooted in founder Bal Thackeray's guidance and the mentorship of Anand Dighe. An influx of leaders from opposing camps is seen as bolstering Shiv Sena's influence.

