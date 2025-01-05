Shinde Hails 2024 Assembly Poll as a Victory for Shiv Sena

Eknath Shinde, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, declared the 2024 assembly elections a triumph over critics, who had disparaged the Election Commission and Supreme Court. Speaking after welcoming new leaders into Shiv Sena from the Uddhav-formed faction, Shinde emphasized the party's strengthening trajectory.

The Mahayuti coalition comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP secured 230 out of 288 legislative seats, with Shinde's faction claiming 57 seats. Observers saw the outcome as a public renunciation of Shinde's dissenters who believed the public would back them, targeting Uddhav Thackeray's camp.

Shinde attributed Maharashtra's development and governance gains during his chief ministership to the party's philosophy rooted in founder Bal Thackeray's guidance and the mentorship of Anand Dighe. An influx of leaders from opposing camps is seen as bolstering Shiv Sena's influence.

