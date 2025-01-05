Siddaramaiah Urges Youth to Combat Divisive Forces for a Progressive Future
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasizes the role of youth in resisting divisive forces that misuse religion and caste. He encourages embracing scientific education and social responsibility, highlighting government support through schemes like Yuva Nidhi. Protecting the Constitution and strengthening democracy are pivotal themes of his address at Yuvajanotsava.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has issued a strong call to the youth of Karnataka, urging them to shield themselves from divisive forces that exploit religion and caste, hindering the state's progress. Addressing attendees at the Yuvajanotsava state-level youth festival, Siddaramaiah highlighted the significance of cultivating a socially responsible attitude among the young population.
He emphasized that youth equipped with social consciousness are invaluable assets to the nation. To achieve this, Siddaramaiah advocated for a focus on scientific and rational education, equal opportunities, and societal contribution. He underscored the importance of internalizing the essence of the Constitution, which guarantees economic, social, and political freedom, allowing people to practice their faith freely.
The Chief Minister highlighted the government's initiatives, such as the Yuva Nidhi scheme, demonstrating support for educated but unemployed youth. With a budget allocation of Rs 213 crore, this scheme aims to provide financial assistance and skill training to over 1.62 lakh beneficiaries. The government's commitment to youth empowerment stands firm in its endeavor to fortify democracy by nurturing socially conscious citizens.
