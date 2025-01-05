Italian PM Giorgia Meloni's Unexpected Florida Journey
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni made an unannounced trip to Florida to meet with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. Discussions covered peace, industrial cooperation, and the case of detained journalist Cecilia Sala. Meloni seeks to strengthen Italy-U.S. ties, positioning Italy as a diplomatic bridge between the EU and the USA.
In an unexpected move, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni visited Florida late Saturday to hold discussions with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. The surprise meeting aimed to bolster ties between Italy and the United States during a significant political transition.
Although specifics of the talks were not disclosed, Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini indicated that the meeting addressed a broad spectrum of topics, including peace initiatives, industrial partnerships, and the urgent matter of journalist Cecilia Sala's detention in Iran. Salvini praised Meloni's effort in discussing essential global issues with Trump.
Meloni's visit to Trump, who recently defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in the November election, emphasized their shared conservative values and potential for collaboration. The meeting, which occurs just days before Meloni's scheduled talks with current U.S. President Joe Biden, highlights Italy's role as a diplomatic bridge between Europe and America.
(With inputs from agencies.)
