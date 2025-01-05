Modi Vows Change: BJP to Usher New Era in Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a political attack on Delhi's current AAP government, assuring Delhiites that BJP will continue welfare schemes if elected. Modi criticized AAP's governance, accusing it of failed leadership and promising a transformative agenda with improved infrastructure, safety, and living conditions under BJP's rule.
In a fervent address at the BJP's rally in Rohini, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing critique of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, vowing to maintain welfare schemes while uprooting dishonesty if his party secures power in the upcoming Delhi elections.
Accusing the AAP of spreading fear regarding the discontinuation of welfare initiatives, Modi highlighted the inefficiencies plaguing the city over the past decade. He characterized the AAP leadership as a 'disaster,' asserting that Delhi has been grappling with various crises under its governance, from water shortages to pollution.
Modi emphasized the importance of a unified BJP government at both state and central levels, promising to transform Delhi into a modern capital reflecting India's grandeur. He urged voters to eliminate what he labeled the 'aapda' (disaster) regime and allow BJP to implement effective changes in infrastructure and public welfare.
