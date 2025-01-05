Suvendu Adhikari Leads Rally Against 'Atrocities' on Hindus in Bangladesh
Suvendu Adhikari led a protest in West Bengal against perceived injustices to Hindus in Bangladesh. The rally pushed for justice for a detained monk and criticized both the local government and Islamist forces. TMC's Kunal Ghosh countered, accusing BJP of inciting division.
Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal assembly, spearheaded a protest rally on Sunday in Purba Medinipur district, addressing alleged 'atrocities' faced by the Hindu minority in neighboring Bangladesh.
The rally in Ramnagar was a significant gathering, led by the district's BJP unit, with participation from hundreds of 'Sanatan Bangali Hindu Samaj' members, all prominently displaying saffron flags.
Adhikari, who represents Nandigram as a BJP MLA, emphasized the plight of Bangladeshi Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, imprisoned for two months for voicing Hindu grievances. He also critiqued the West Bengal ruling party, Trinamool Congress, for perceived leniency towards fundamentalist groups in Bangladesh.
