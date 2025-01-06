Left Menu

Elon Musk Withdraws Support for Nigel Farage Amid Political Turbulence

Elon Musk has unexpectedly withdrawn his support for Nigel Farage as leader of the Reform UK party. Farage, who recently described Musk as a friend, is attempting to reshape the British political landscape. Musk's comments come amid prior discussions of financial backing for Farage's efforts against established parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 01:19 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 01:19 IST
Elon Musk Withdraws Support for Nigel Farage Amid Political Turbulence
Elon Musk

In a surprising turn of events, Elon Musk, the influential U.S. billionaire, has retracted his support for Nigel Farage as leader of the Reform UK party. Just hours after Farage described Musk as a friend who added credibility to the party, Musk took to his platform X, declaring the need for new leadership within Reform.

Previously appearing to support Farage, Musk had last month posed for a photograph with the politician. Despite this, Musk's abrupt shift underscores the volatile nature of his political endorsements. Farage, advocating for a challenge to dominant parties in Britain, noted his disagreement with Musk's statement.

Amidst this political drama, Musk has also criticized prominent figures in British politics, including Prime Minister Keir Starmer, following anti-immigration demonstrations. Meanwhile, UK Health Minister Wes Streeting defended Starmer against Musk's critiques, emphasizing the government's commitment to tackling serious crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025