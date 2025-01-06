Elon Musk Withdraws Support for Nigel Farage Amid Political Turbulence

In a surprising turn of events, Elon Musk, the influential U.S. billionaire, has retracted his support for Nigel Farage as leader of the Reform UK party. Just hours after Farage described Musk as a friend who added credibility to the party, Musk took to his platform X, declaring the need for new leadership within Reform.

Previously appearing to support Farage, Musk had last month posed for a photograph with the politician. Despite this, Musk's abrupt shift underscores the volatile nature of his political endorsements. Farage, advocating for a challenge to dominant parties in Britain, noted his disagreement with Musk's statement.

Amidst this political drama, Musk has also criticized prominent figures in British politics, including Prime Minister Keir Starmer, following anti-immigration demonstrations. Meanwhile, UK Health Minister Wes Streeting defended Starmer against Musk's critiques, emphasizing the government's commitment to tackling serious crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)