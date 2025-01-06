Left Menu

Biden Criticizes Trump's Birthright Citizenship Plans

U.S. President Joe Biden condemned President-elect Donald Trump's plan to end birthright citizenship in the United States. Biden emphasized the importance of birthright citizenship and critiqued Trump's threatening actions against U.S. democracy, including efforts to rally lawmakers against bipartisan immigration reforms.

President Joe Biden voiced strong criticism against President-elect Donald Trump's intention to abolish birthright citizenship in the United States, labeling the move as 'awful.' Speaking at the White House, Biden expressed concern over internal issues within Trump's transition team, despite an overall smooth handover.

Biden reiterated his standpoint on the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, asserting that Trump's actions on that day posed a 'genuine threat to democracy.' He maintained that such events must not be rewritten or forgotten, emphasizing the persistent threat to national unity, including white supremacy.

Highlighting the United States as a leading multicultural nation, Biden condemned Trump's proposal to change constitutional birthright laws and accused Trump of using immigration to energize his 2024 election base, subsequently winning against Vice President Kamala Harris.

