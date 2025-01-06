Left Menu

Political Parties Clash Over BJP Leader's Controversial Remarks Against Priyanka Gandhi

Controversy erupts after BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri makes a 'petty' remark about Congress's Priyanka Gandhi, prompting criticism from Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Bidhuri expresses regret, citing past comments by other leaders. Congress condemns the remark as anti-women, highlighting past electoral challenges in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 08:14 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 08:14 IST
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A political storm brews as BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri faces backlash over his contentious remarks on Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor labeled the statement as "petty," emphasizing the need for mutual respect among political parties, regardless of differences.

Bidhuri's comments, likening potential road developments to Priyanka Gandhi's cheeks, were condemned by AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Congress leader Supriya Shrinate. The latter criticized BJP for promoting an anti-women mindset, terming the remarks "disgusting."

Facing backlash, Bidhuri expressed regret, attributing his comments to similar past remarks by Lalu Yadav. As Delhi prepares for potentially tumultuous assembly elections in 2025, tensions rise with Congress aiming to overcome previous poor performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

