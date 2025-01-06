Trudeau Contemplates Resignation: A Shift in Canadian Leadership
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reportedly considering stepping down as leader of the ruling Liberal Party after nine years. While a final decision is pending, a source close to Trudeau suggests an announcement could come soon. The revelation follows reports by the Globe and Mail.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reportedly on the verge of announcing his resignation as leader of the ruling Liberal Party, according to a source familiar with his plans.
Although Trudeau has yet to make a final decision, the source indicates that an official statement could be forthcoming, possibly as soon as Monday.
The Globe and Mail initially reported the potential resignation, prompting speculation about the future of Canada's political landscape after Trudeau's nine-year tenure. The source, requesting anonymity, was not authorized to disclose these deliberations publicly.
