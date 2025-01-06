Left Menu

Trudeau Contemplates Resignation: A Shift in Canadian Leadership

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reportedly considering stepping down as leader of the ruling Liberal Party after nine years. While a final decision is pending, a source close to Trudeau suggests an announcement could come soon. The revelation follows reports by the Globe and Mail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 08:39 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 08:39 IST
Trudeau Contemplates Resignation: A Shift in Canadian Leadership
Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reportedly on the verge of announcing his resignation as leader of the ruling Liberal Party, according to a source familiar with his plans.

Although Trudeau has yet to make a final decision, the source indicates that an official statement could be forthcoming, possibly as soon as Monday.

The Globe and Mail initially reported the potential resignation, prompting speculation about the future of Canada's political landscape after Trudeau's nine-year tenure. The source, requesting anonymity, was not authorized to disclose these deliberations publicly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025