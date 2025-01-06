China's Anti-Corruption Crusade Tightens Grip

In the lead-up to a pivotal meeting of China's anti-graft watchdog, state television broadcasted a revealing program on grassroots corruption, emphasizing that China's fight against graft remains resolute.

The first episode of 'Fighting Corruption for the People' highlighted minor corruption cases and showcased efforts to tackle misconduct at various levels, ahead of a crucial three-day meeting of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI).

This meeting, scheduled from Monday, aims to solidify strategies for 2025 amidst ongoing public unease and evolving corruption tactics rooted in asset misallocation rather than direct cash exchanges.

