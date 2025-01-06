Sarkozy's Trial: Unveiling the Libyan Connection

France's former President Nicolas Sarkozy faces trial daily, confronting allegations that his 2007 presidential campaign was illicitly financed by Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi. Dubbed the 'Libyan case', it is among the most startling accusations against Sarkozy, with the trial expected to continue until April 10.

Sarkozy, 69, is charged with passive corruption, illegal campaign financing, and involvement in a conspiracy to misuse public funds, charges that carry a potential 10-year prison sentence. Despite these, Sarkozy, president from 2007 to 2012, staunchly denies any wrongdoing. Eleven other individuals, including three former ministers, are also implicated.

An ongoing investigation, sparked by a 2011 report, has scrutinized trips made by Sarkozy's cabinet members to Libya, noting meetings with Franco-Lebanese businessman Ziad Takieddine, the alleged cash courier. Accusations persist, yet Sarkozy remains determined to clear his name.

