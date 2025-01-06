BJP Accuses Kejriwal: Unveiling the 'Sheesh Mahal' Scandal
The BJP alleges that a CAG report exposes financial irregularities connected to Arvind Kejriwal's former residence. Citing excessive expenditures potentially reaching Rs 75-80 crore, the report suggests unlawful practices. Criticism intensifies as figures like PM Modi call out Kejriwal ahead of Delhi Assembly elections.
The ongoing political storm in Delhi has intensified with BJP's claims about a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, which supposedly exposes 139 questionable financial dealings linked to former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's Flagstaff Road residence. The BJP asserts that this report highlights Kejriwal's alleged misconduct during his tenure.
During a press conference, BJP's Delhi president, Virendra Sachdeva, underscored a reported expenditure of Rs 33.86 crore on what is mockingly referred to as 'Sheesh Mahal.' Yet, he argues that the actual costs could escalate to between Rs 75 and 80 crore when including additional bungalow inventory expenses, marking a broader fiscal controversy.
This wave of allegations surfaces just as Delhi readies for its Assembly elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a public dig, accusing Kejriwal of prioritizing personal edification over essential city infrastructure. The BJP insists on scrutinizing public department accounts, claiming that Kejriwal's alleged misuse of government resources casts a serious shadow over his leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
