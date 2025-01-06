Left Menu

BJP Accuses Kejriwal: Unveiling the 'Sheesh Mahal' Scandal

The BJP alleges that a CAG report exposes financial irregularities connected to Arvind Kejriwal's former residence. Citing excessive expenditures potentially reaching Rs 75-80 crore, the report suggests unlawful practices. Criticism intensifies as figures like PM Modi call out Kejriwal ahead of Delhi Assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 12:38 IST
BJP Accuses Kejriwal: Unveiling the 'Sheesh Mahal' Scandal
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing political storm in Delhi has intensified with BJP's claims about a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, which supposedly exposes 139 questionable financial dealings linked to former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's Flagstaff Road residence. The BJP asserts that this report highlights Kejriwal's alleged misconduct during his tenure.

During a press conference, BJP's Delhi president, Virendra Sachdeva, underscored a reported expenditure of Rs 33.86 crore on what is mockingly referred to as 'Sheesh Mahal.' Yet, he argues that the actual costs could escalate to between Rs 75 and 80 crore when including additional bungalow inventory expenses, marking a broader fiscal controversy.

This wave of allegations surfaces just as Delhi readies for its Assembly elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a public dig, accusing Kejriwal of prioritizing personal edification over essential city infrastructure. The BJP insists on scrutinizing public department accounts, claiming that Kejriwal's alleged misuse of government resources casts a serious shadow over his leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025