U.S. Eases Sanctions to Facilitate Humanitarian Aid in Syria

The U.S. government is expected to announce a relaxation of restrictions on providing humanitarian aid and services like electricity to Syria. This change will occur while maintaining the broader sanctions already in place, according to individuals informed on the situation.

This measure, initiated by the outgoing Biden administration, is designed to exhibit goodwill toward Syria's new Islamist leadership. The aim is to help address the dire living conditions in Syria, which has been ravaged by years of conflict, without compromising U.S. leverage. U.S. officials have engaged in multiple discussions with the ruling faction, headed by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, since the ousting of long-time dictator Bashar al-Assad on December 8.

Though Hayat Tahrir al-Sham has severed ties with Al Qaeda, it remains a U.S.-designated terrorist group. The U.S. seeks their cooperation on key matters including counterterrorism efforts and forming a Syrian government that is inclusive of all factions. The Wall Street Journal reported that the Biden administration has approved easing restrictions, allowing the Treasury Department to grant waivers to entities providing critical aid and services.

