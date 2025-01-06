Left Menu

India Slams Pakistan's Airstrikes: Blame and Tensions Soar

India condemned Pakistan's recent airstrikes on Afghanistan, highlighting the harm to Afghan civilians, including women and children. Islamabad claimed the attacks targeted terrorist hideouts. India described this action as Pakistan's recurrent strategy of blaming neighboring countries for its internal problems, referencing Afghanistan's response as well.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 14:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India has strongly condemned Pakistan's recent airstrikes on Afghan territory, emphasizing the resulting civilian casualties, which include women and children. These airstrikes, according to Pakistan, were intended to eliminate terrorist hideouts within Afghanistan.

The spokesperson for India's External Affairs Ministry, Randhir Jaiswal, remarked on the pattern of Pakistan blaming its neighbors for its own domestic failings, emphasizing the nation's longstanding practice.

The incident has spurred a reaction from the Afghan government, further complicating the already tense relations in the region as international attention on such military operations increases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

