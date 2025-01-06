India Slams Pakistan's Airstrikes: Blame and Tensions Soar

India has strongly condemned Pakistan's recent airstrikes on Afghan territory, emphasizing the resulting civilian casualties, which include women and children. These airstrikes, according to Pakistan, were intended to eliminate terrorist hideouts within Afghanistan.

The spokesperson for India's External Affairs Ministry, Randhir Jaiswal, remarked on the pattern of Pakistan blaming its neighbors for its own domestic failings, emphasizing the nation's longstanding practice.

The incident has spurred a reaction from the Afghan government, further complicating the already tense relations in the region as international attention on such military operations increases.

(With inputs from agencies.)