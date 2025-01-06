India Slams Pakistan's Airstrikes: Blame and Tensions Soar
India condemned Pakistan's recent airstrikes on Afghanistan, highlighting the harm to Afghan civilians, including women and children. Islamabad claimed the attacks targeted terrorist hideouts. India described this action as Pakistan's recurrent strategy of blaming neighboring countries for its internal problems, referencing Afghanistan's response as well.
- Country:
- India
India has strongly condemned Pakistan's recent airstrikes on Afghan territory, emphasizing the resulting civilian casualties, which include women and children. These airstrikes, according to Pakistan, were intended to eliminate terrorist hideouts within Afghanistan.
The spokesperson for India's External Affairs Ministry, Randhir Jaiswal, remarked on the pattern of Pakistan blaming its neighbors for its own domestic failings, emphasizing the nation's longstanding practice.
The incident has spurred a reaction from the Afghan government, further complicating the already tense relations in the region as international attention on such military operations increases.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Pakistan
- airstrikes
- Afghanistan
- civilians
- terrorist
- blame
- internal failures
- relations
- tensions
ALSO READ
Parliamentary Chaos: Opposition and Ruling Party Blame Game
Major Breakthrough: Police Neutralize Suspected Khalistani Terrorists in Pilibhit Encounter
Gurdaspur Encounter: Three Khalistani Terrorists Neutralized
Major Breakthrough: Khalistani Terrorists Neutralized in Pilibhit Encounter
Delhi LG Saxena Blames Kejriwal for Yamuna Pollution Amid Election Tensions