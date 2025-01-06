Pope Appoints New Progressive Cardinal for Washington D.C.
Pope Francis has appointed Cardinal Robert McElroy, a vocal critic of Donald Trump, as the new Catholic leader in Washington D.C. McElroy is known for his progressive stance on various issues, including immigration and LGBTQ rights, and advocates for the ordination of women as deacons.
Pope Francis has taken a decisive step by naming Cardinal Robert McElroy as the new leader for the Catholic Church in Washington, D.C. McElroy is recognized for his criticism of former President Donald Trump's political agenda, particularly regarding immigration.
McElroy's appointment comes amid tensions within the Catholic Church over Pope Francis's pastoral initiatives. McElroy's stance aligns with progressive elements, advocating for inclusivity towards LGBTQ Catholics and the ordination of women as deacons.
This development underscores a significant departure from previous leadership, aiming to influence American and Church policies with values of compassion and inclusion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EU's Stand Against Illegal Immigration Threats
Tragedy Strikes German Christmas Market Amid Immigration Tensions
Delhi Police Busts Gang in Fake Document and Illegal Immigration Racket
Delhi Police Busts Illegal Immigration Gang: 11 Arrested
Delhi's Immigration Crackdown: Unlawful Residents Under Scrutiny