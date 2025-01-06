Left Menu

Pope Appoints New Progressive Cardinal for Washington D.C.

Pope Francis has appointed Cardinal Robert McElroy, a vocal critic of Donald Trump, as the new Catholic leader in Washington D.C. McElroy is known for his progressive stance on various issues, including immigration and LGBTQ rights, and advocates for the ordination of women as deacons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 16:35 IST
Pope Appoints New Progressive Cardinal for Washington D.C.
Pope Francis Image Credit: Wikimedia

Pope Francis has taken a decisive step by naming Cardinal Robert McElroy as the new leader for the Catholic Church in Washington, D.C. McElroy is recognized for his criticism of former President Donald Trump's political agenda, particularly regarding immigration.

McElroy's appointment comes amid tensions within the Catholic Church over Pope Francis's pastoral initiatives. McElroy's stance aligns with progressive elements, advocating for inclusivity towards LGBTQ Catholics and the ordination of women as deacons.

This development underscores a significant departure from previous leadership, aiming to influence American and Church policies with values of compassion and inclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025