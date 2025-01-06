Pope Appoints New Progressive Cardinal for Washington D.C.

Pope Francis has taken a decisive step by naming Cardinal Robert McElroy as the new leader for the Catholic Church in Washington, D.C. McElroy is recognized for his criticism of former President Donald Trump's political agenda, particularly regarding immigration.

McElroy's appointment comes amid tensions within the Catholic Church over Pope Francis's pastoral initiatives. McElroy's stance aligns with progressive elements, advocating for inclusivity towards LGBTQ Catholics and the ordination of women as deacons.

This development underscores a significant departure from previous leadership, aiming to influence American and Church policies with values of compassion and inclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)