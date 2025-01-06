Andhra Pradesh Political Controversy: Vijaysai Reddy vs. CID

YSRCP Rajya Sabha member Vijaysai Reddy appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Monday concerning allegations of fraudulent acquisition of stakes in Kakinada Seaports Ltd and Kakinada SEZ Ltd. The case accuses Reddy and others of using 'cheating, criminal intimidation, conspiracy' to secure these stakes at a lower price.

The Andhra Pradesh CID has registered a case against Reddy, Y Vikranth Reddy, son of party member Y V Subba Reddy, and others over the alleged acquisition of stakes through 'coercive' means. Reddy has publicly rejected these accusations as politically motivated.

Reddy, in a series of posts on X, labeled the FIR as another 'cheap attempt' by N Chandrababu Naidu's government to divert public attention from pressing state issues.

