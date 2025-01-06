Germany Faces Surge in Far-Right Crimes Amidst Online Offences

Germany witnessed a significant rise in far-right crimes in 2024, with a notable increase in online offences and hate speech, a government spokesperson reported on Monday. From January to November, 33,963 cases were registered, in contrast to 28,945 cases recorded throughout 2023.

At a press briefing in Berlin, the spokesperson highlighted a worrying surge in online and propaganda offences, attributing the rise to more focused surveillance by authorities. Despite the efforts to monitor such activities, the figures remain concerning.

The data revealed 1,136 violent crimes in the first eleven months of 2024, compared to 1,270 for all of 2023. The rise in politically motivated crimes coincides with heightened tensions over the Gaza conflict and comes as Germany approaches federal elections with the far-right gaining traction.

