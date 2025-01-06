Left Menu

Germany Faces Surge in Far-Right Crimes Amidst Online Offences

Germany experienced a surge in far-right crimes in 2024, largely attributed to online offences and hate speech, according to government data. The year saw 33,963 cases, up from 28,945 in 2023. The increase is partly due to enhanced monitoring by authorities and tensions linked to the Gaza conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 06-01-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 17:25 IST
Germany Faces Surge in Far-Right Crimes Amidst Online Offences
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany witnessed a significant rise in far-right crimes in 2024, with a notable increase in online offences and hate speech, a government spokesperson reported on Monday. From January to November, 33,963 cases were registered, in contrast to 28,945 cases recorded throughout 2023.

At a press briefing in Berlin, the spokesperson highlighted a worrying surge in online and propaganda offences, attributing the rise to more focused surveillance by authorities. Despite the efforts to monitor such activities, the figures remain concerning.

The data revealed 1,136 violent crimes in the first eleven months of 2024, compared to 1,270 for all of 2023. The rise in politically motivated crimes coincides with heightened tensions over the Gaza conflict and comes as Germany approaches federal elections with the far-right gaining traction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025