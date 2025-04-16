Maldives Blocks Israeli Passport Holders; Cites Gaza Conflict

The Maldives has enacted a strict ban on Israeli passport holders, a move reflecting its government's condemnation of alleged genocide by Israel against Palestinians during the ongoing Gaza conflict.

President Mohamed Muizzu swiftly ratified the amendment to the nation's immigration law after parliament's approval, signaling a robust political stance amid escalating tensions.

Despite Israel's consistent denial of genocide accusations, including those posed by South Africa and Amnesty International, this ban underscores the Maldives' response to the regional conflict and its potential impact on tourism, a crucial pillar of its economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)