Maldives Blocks Israeli Passport Holders; Cites Gaza Conflict

The Maldives has enacted a ban on Israeli passport holders citing alleged genocide against Palestinians by Israel during the Gaza war. President Mohamed Muizzu ratified the legal amendment, reflecting the government's stance in response to ongoing conflicts and accusations denied by Israel. The Israeli foreign ministry remains silent.

Updated: 16-04-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 21:43 IST
Maldives Blocks Israeli Passport Holders; Cites Gaza Conflict
The Maldives has enacted a strict ban on Israeli passport holders, a move reflecting its government's condemnation of alleged genocide by Israel against Palestinians during the ongoing Gaza conflict.

President Mohamed Muizzu swiftly ratified the amendment to the nation's immigration law after parliament's approval, signaling a robust political stance amid escalating tensions.

Despite Israel's consistent denial of genocide accusations, including those posed by South Africa and Amnesty International, this ban underscores the Maldives' response to the regional conflict and its potential impact on tourism, a crucial pillar of its economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

