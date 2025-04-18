Left Menu

Hamas Proposes Hostage Swap to End Gaza Conflict

Hamas' Gaza chief announced readiness to negotiate a hostage swap with Israel as part of efforts to end the conflict. Khalil Al-Hayya criticized Israel's partial agreements and called for a comprehensive deal. Egyptian mediators' efforts have seen little progress, with blame shared between Israel and Hamas.

In a recent televised address, Hamas' chief in Gaza declared the group's willingness to negotiate a comprehensive deal involving the release of all hostages in exchange for a specified number of Palestinians held in Israeli jails.

Khalil Al-Hayya, leading the Hamas delegation in indirect talks with Israel, criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for using incremental agreements to further a war-driven political agenda, dismissing any interim truce as insufficient.

Despite Egyptian and Qatari mediation, negotiations have hit an impasse, with both sides attributing stalled progress to each other. Talks in Cairo have yet to produce tangible outcomes, highlighting ongoing tensions and complex geopolitics in the region.

