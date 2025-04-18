Hamas Proposes Hostage Swap to End Gaza Conflict

In a recent televised address, Hamas' chief in Gaza declared the group's willingness to negotiate a comprehensive deal involving the release of all hostages in exchange for a specified number of Palestinians held in Israeli jails.

Khalil Al-Hayya, leading the Hamas delegation in indirect talks with Israel, criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for using incremental agreements to further a war-driven political agenda, dismissing any interim truce as insufficient.

Despite Egyptian and Qatari mediation, negotiations have hit an impasse, with both sides attributing stalled progress to each other. Talks in Cairo have yet to produce tangible outcomes, highlighting ongoing tensions and complex geopolitics in the region.

