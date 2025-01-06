Left Menu

Xi Jinping's Anti-Corruption Crusade

President Xi Jinping has reiterated that corruption remains the Chinese Communist Party's largest threat. Recent investigations have targeted high-ranking officials. Amid ongoing reforms, new forms of corruption are emerging, yet the government remains committed to rooting out corruption at all levels of society.

06-01-2025
In a stark warning on Monday, President Xi Jinping labeled corruption as the preeminent threat to China's Communist Party, affirming a firm stance against widespread malfeasance within Chinese society. High-profile corruption probes targeted figures from a deputy central bank governor to former state enterprise chiefs, exposing systemic issues amid economic struggles.

Miao Hua, a senior military official, was among those ousted during China's efforts to boost military modernization. Despite persistent corruption concerns, ongoing anti-graft initiatives signal continued resolve. At a Central Commission for Discipline Inspection congress, Xi pledged further ramifications for corrupt senior officials, prominently underscoring the CCP's anti-corruption agenda.

Amid the PLA's purges and government challenges in addressing new corruption forms, such as asset-based bribery, China persists in its crackdown. Public discontent grows at all societal levels, spurring demands for rigorous anti-corruption measures. Xi's administration is urged to firmly combat both high-level and grassroots corruption.

