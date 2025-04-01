Left Menu

Title X Funding Freeze: Impact on Planned Parenthood and Low-Income Communities

Planned Parenthood announced the federal government is cutting family planning funding under Title X, affecting services like birth control and cancer screenings for low-income individuals. This administrative move, led by the Trump administration, may have significant health repercussions, particularly as conservatives strive to defund Planned Parenthood due to its abortion services.

Updated: 01-04-2025 06:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Planned Parenthood has revealed that the Trump administration will slash federal family planning funding starting Tuesday, affecting crucial services such as birth control and cancer screenings for low-income individuals. The funding halt stems from changes to the Title X program, which has supported healthcare for the disadvantaged since 1970, and will impact nine Planned Parenthood affiliates.

In recent reports, the Wall Street Journal highlighted a planned freeze of $27.5 million in family planning grants, targeting organizations like Planned Parenthood. The Title X network encompasses over 300 health centers, which had more than 1.5 million visits this year. Yet, the exact monetary impact remains undisclosed, while the White House and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) have not responded to requests for comment.

Planned Parenthood Action Fund President, Alexis McGill Johnson, warns of dire health consequences, predicting a rise in undetected cancers, reduced birth control access, and an increase in sexually-transmitted infections. This comes as President Trump and billionaire Elon Musk push initiatives to cut government spending, with looming concerns from conservatives aiming to defund the organization over its abortion services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

