Tamil Nadu Politics: Anthem Controversy Sparks Governor vs. Government Clash
A political clash erupted in Tamil Nadu as the Governor walked out of the Assembly before delivering his customary address, citing disrespect for the Constitution and national anthem by the ruling DMK. The situation intensified with protests, allegations, and resolutions highlighting a deep-rooted divide over protocol and governance.
- Country:
- India
The Tamil Nadu Assembly witnessed a dramatic confrontation as the Governor abruptly exited the session, citing disrespect towards the Constitution and the national anthem by the DMK government. This unprecedented move has ignited a fierce political debate.
Chief Minister M K Stalin labeled Governor Ravi's actions as 'childish,' accusing him of consistently disrespecting the state, its people, and its democratic institutions. The DMK announced statewide protests against the Governor, alleging continuous insults toward state traditions.
The situation escalated with opposition members protesting inside the Assembly, leading to their eviction. The AIADMK highlighted the Anna University assault case, demanding justice. Meanwhile, the Speaker's address replaced the Governor's customary speech, deepening divisions within the state's political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Over Incineration of Union Carbide Waste Sparks Protests in Madhya Pradesh
Samajwadi Party Workers Face Arrest Over Protests Against Amit Shah's Comments
Taiwan's Security Concerns Over Budget Cuts Spark Political Clash
Amidst Protests: The Political Firestorm Over Amit Shah's Ambedkar Remarks
Congress Plans Nationwide Protests: Ambedkar March Set for December 24