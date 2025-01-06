Tamil Nadu Politics: Anthem Controversy Sparks Governor vs. Government Clash

The Tamil Nadu Assembly witnessed a dramatic confrontation as the Governor abruptly exited the session, citing disrespect towards the Constitution and the national anthem by the DMK government. This unprecedented move has ignited a fierce political debate.

Chief Minister M K Stalin labeled Governor Ravi's actions as 'childish,' accusing him of consistently disrespecting the state, its people, and its democratic institutions. The DMK announced statewide protests against the Governor, alleging continuous insults toward state traditions.

The situation escalated with opposition members protesting inside the Assembly, leading to their eviction. The AIADMK highlighted the Anna University assault case, demanding justice. Meanwhile, the Speaker's address replaced the Governor's customary speech, deepening divisions within the state's political landscape.

