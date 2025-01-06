Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Politics: Anthem Controversy Sparks Governor vs. Government Clash

A political clash erupted in Tamil Nadu as the Governor walked out of the Assembly before delivering his customary address, citing disrespect for the Constitution and national anthem by the ruling DMK. The situation intensified with protests, allegations, and resolutions highlighting a deep-rooted divide over protocol and governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 06-01-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 18:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu Assembly witnessed a dramatic confrontation as the Governor abruptly exited the session, citing disrespect towards the Constitution and the national anthem by the DMK government. This unprecedented move has ignited a fierce political debate.

Chief Minister M K Stalin labeled Governor Ravi's actions as 'childish,' accusing him of consistently disrespecting the state, its people, and its democratic institutions. The DMK announced statewide protests against the Governor, alleging continuous insults toward state traditions.

The situation escalated with opposition members protesting inside the Assembly, leading to their eviction. The AIADMK highlighted the Anna University assault case, demanding justice. Meanwhile, the Speaker's address replaced the Governor's customary speech, deepening divisions within the state's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

