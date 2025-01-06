Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise in Delhi as Allegations of Scams and Raids Surface

Political heat intensifies in Delhi with AAP's Kejriwal alleging CBI raids on Manish Sisodia's residence amid accusations of electoral scams by BJP. As Delhi elections approach, AAP, BJP, and Congress kindle tensions through claims of voter data manipulation, arrest forecasts, and electoral misconduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 19:09 IST
Political Tensions Rise in Delhi as Allegations of Scams and Raids Surface
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Political tensions in Delhi have escalated as Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, claims that the Central Bureau of Investigation is set to raid the home of senior leader Manish Sisodia. Kejriwal alleged these moves were part of the BJP's tactics amid their diminishing prospects in the upcoming Delhi elections.

Kejriwal's claims follow his earlier prediction of the arrest of current Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, adding that they are a part of BJP's efforts to target AAP leaders. Manish Sisodia, a critical figure in AAP's framework, formerly represented the Patparganj seat and now contests from Jangpura against BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah.

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Atishi has accused the BJP of orchestrating voter data manipulation in the New Delhi Assembly. She alleges that the BJP is involved in an extensive electoral scam, with over 10,000 improper applications for voter additions and 6,167 deletions reported, casting a shadow over the integrity of the electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025