Political Tensions Rise in Delhi as Allegations of Scams and Raids Surface

Political tensions in Delhi have escalated as Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, claims that the Central Bureau of Investigation is set to raid the home of senior leader Manish Sisodia. Kejriwal alleged these moves were part of the BJP's tactics amid their diminishing prospects in the upcoming Delhi elections.

Kejriwal's claims follow his earlier prediction of the arrest of current Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, adding that they are a part of BJP's efforts to target AAP leaders. Manish Sisodia, a critical figure in AAP's framework, formerly represented the Patparganj seat and now contests from Jangpura against BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah.

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Atishi has accused the BJP of orchestrating voter data manipulation in the New Delhi Assembly. She alleges that the BJP is involved in an extensive electoral scam, with over 10,000 improper applications for voter additions and 6,167 deletions reported, casting a shadow over the integrity of the electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)