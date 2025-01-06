Trudeau Plans to Step Down as Liberal Leader

Sources revealed that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce his intention to resign as head of the Liberal Party on Monday. Despite stepping down as leader, Trudeau will temporarily retain his position until the party names his successor.

The announcement is expected to take place at a news conference scheduled for 10:45 am (1545 GMT). This marks a significant moment in Canadian politics as Trudeau has been a central figure in the country's leadership.

Observers are keenly awaiting more details regarding the transition of leadership within the party as Trudeau's tenure comes to a close.

(With inputs from agencies.)