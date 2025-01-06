Trudeau Set to Step Down: A New Era for Canadian Liberals

In a political shake-up, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce on Monday his decision to resign as leader of the Liberal Party. Yet, he will remain in his role until a new leader is elected, according to sources cited by CBC News.

Trudeau faces mounting doubt from Liberal legislators urging him to step aside as polling forecasts a decisive defeat against the opposition Conservatives. A source informed Reuters that the decision comes with increasing likelihood due to internal party pressure and unfavorable public opinion trends.

The timing of Trudeau's intended departure is crucial, as it coincides with bold policy moves by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump that could severely impact Canada's economy. While waiting for a leadership contest could extend Trudeau's leadership for months, many believe a swift transition is necessary for party revival.

(With inputs from agencies.)