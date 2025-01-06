Left Menu

Trudeau Set to Step Down: A New Era for Canadian Liberals

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plans to announce his intention to step down as the Liberal leader, continuing his role until a successor is chosen. Pressure from legislators and poor polling results prompt his decision, amid potential economic threats from U.S. policies under Donald Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 06-01-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 19:45 IST
Trudeau Set to Step Down: A New Era for Canadian Liberals
Justin Trudeau
  • Country:
  • Canada

In a political shake-up, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce on Monday his decision to resign as leader of the Liberal Party. Yet, he will remain in his role until a new leader is elected, according to sources cited by CBC News.

Trudeau faces mounting doubt from Liberal legislators urging him to step aside as polling forecasts a decisive defeat against the opposition Conservatives. A source informed Reuters that the decision comes with increasing likelihood due to internal party pressure and unfavorable public opinion trends.

The timing of Trudeau's intended departure is crucial, as it coincides with bold policy moves by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump that could severely impact Canada's economy. While waiting for a leadership contest could extend Trudeau's leadership for months, many believe a swift transition is necessary for party revival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025