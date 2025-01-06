Left Menu

Alleged Voter Scam Unfolds in New Delhi Constituency

Delhi's Chief Minister Atishi has accused a 'voter scam' in the New Delhi constituency, claiming significant voter list changes could alter election outcomes. Amidst allegations, 10% new voters were added and 5.5% deleted. The AAP and BJP have exchanged blame, and the issue has garnered significant attention as elections loom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 20:10 IST
Alleged Voter Scam Unfolds in New Delhi Constituency
  • Country:
  • India

The New Delhi constituency has become embroiled in controversy as Delhi Chief Minister Atishi accused of a 'voter scam' just ahead of the assembly elections. Atishi highlighted that 10 percent of new voters have been added while 5.5 percent were removed, which could significantly impact the outcome.

In a recent press conference, Atishi claimed that out of 6,167 voter deletions, a staggering 4,283 were alleged to be filed by merely 84 people, suspecting a deliberate attempt to tamper with the elections. Furthermore, the voters who supposedly filed objections denied their involvement when summoned by the Election Commission.

Responding to the allegations, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva pointed fingers at AAP's motives, suggesting that efforts are being made to cleanse electoral rolls of fake and fraudulent entries. As the elections approach, this voter list controversy has sparked a heated debate with significant political implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025