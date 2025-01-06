Alleged Voter Scam Unfolds in New Delhi Constituency
Delhi's Chief Minister Atishi has accused a 'voter scam' in the New Delhi constituency, claiming significant voter list changes could alter election outcomes. Amidst allegations, 10% new voters were added and 5.5% deleted. The AAP and BJP have exchanged blame, and the issue has garnered significant attention as elections loom.
- Country:
- India
The New Delhi constituency has become embroiled in controversy as Delhi Chief Minister Atishi accused of a 'voter scam' just ahead of the assembly elections. Atishi highlighted that 10 percent of new voters have been added while 5.5 percent were removed, which could significantly impact the outcome.
In a recent press conference, Atishi claimed that out of 6,167 voter deletions, a staggering 4,283 were alleged to be filed by merely 84 people, suspecting a deliberate attempt to tamper with the elections. Furthermore, the voters who supposedly filed objections denied their involvement when summoned by the Election Commission.
Responding to the allegations, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva pointed fingers at AAP's motives, suggesting that efforts are being made to cleanse electoral rolls of fake and fraudulent entries. As the elections approach, this voter list controversy has sparked a heated debate with significant political implications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Empowering Delhi's Women: AAP Launches Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana
BJP Challenges AAP Over Purvanchali Issue
AAP's Dominance in Patiala; Struggles in Ludhiana and Jalandhar
Delhi's Empowerment Schemes: AAP's Promise of Financial Support for Women and Seniors
Delhi BJP MLAs Push for CAG Report Disclosure