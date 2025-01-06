Alleged Voter Scam Unfolds in New Delhi Constituency

The New Delhi constituency has become embroiled in controversy as Delhi Chief Minister Atishi accused of a 'voter scam' just ahead of the assembly elections. Atishi highlighted that 10 percent of new voters have been added while 5.5 percent were removed, which could significantly impact the outcome.

In a recent press conference, Atishi claimed that out of 6,167 voter deletions, a staggering 4,283 were alleged to be filed by merely 84 people, suspecting a deliberate attempt to tamper with the elections. Furthermore, the voters who supposedly filed objections denied their involvement when summoned by the Election Commission.

Responding to the allegations, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva pointed fingers at AAP's motives, suggesting that efforts are being made to cleanse electoral rolls of fake and fraudulent entries. As the elections approach, this voter list controversy has sparked a heated debate with significant political implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)