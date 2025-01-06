Electoral Tensions in New Delhi: AAP's Allegations Amidst Political Pressure
The district election officer in New Delhi voices concerns about political interference and pressure from AAP leaders ahead of assembly polls. Allegations of undue influence and demands for non-routine information have led to warnings of potential disruptions. Security measures have been urged to maintain electoral integrity.
- Country:
- India
The district election officer (DEO) of New Delhi has raised alarms about potential political interference and operational disruptions as the assembly polls approach. This follows the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) claims of mass voter deletions from the electoral roll.
In a letter addressed to the chief electoral officer of Delhi, dated January 4, the DEO reported intensive pressure from high-ranking AAP leaders, including Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh, concerning electoral procedures. Amid this, concerns on unscheduled summons from Delhi Chief Minister Atishi added to the situation, urging for clarity on such meetings.
Meanwhile, additional district Magistrate Nishant Bodh has sought police assistance, highlighting security risks at the election office due to intensified political activities. As the Delhi Assembly elections nears, the issue continues to escalate, coinciding with allegations of a 'voters scam' in the New Delhi constituency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Assembly polls mandate comes with huge expectations and challenges: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis at ''meet the press'' in Nagpur.
'AAP lied about voters' names being deleted from electoral roll,' claims BJP
Delhi Assembly Polls: "Sankalp Patra will be released soon," says MP Ramvir Bidhuri
Rule-based process followed with transparency in Maharashtra electoral roll preparation: EC to Congress.
NCP Unveils First List of Candidates for Delhi Assembly Polls